This Morning: MLK Community Center to offer college classes

Jackson College will soon start offering college courses at the Martin Luther King Community Center later this fall.

The goal, is to make it easier for people in Jackson to enroll.

Jackson College will offer two courses taught by college professors that will count toward an associate degree or certificate program.

Of those two courses, one will be a kind of transition into college course and the second a communications course.

The hope is that the college and the King Center can expand that in the future, offering even more classes in areas like business, entrepreneurship, and technology.

Those behind the program say, the goal is to make classes more accessible to those looking to enroll while staying close to home.

“If we can get these students, get the community members to come out and test the waters, right here close to their home, maybe closer to their comfort zone, we’re hoping it’s kind of like fishing. Get them to take the bait and reel them in and get them going on to achieve their dreams,” says Chief Diversity Officer at Jackson College, Lee Hampton.

To learn more, there’s an informational event tonight from 6-7PM at the King Center.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions about financial aid, applying, and different ways to pay for college.

The session is free.

Organizers are also asking for feedback tonight about how it can provide future offerings that appeal to local students.