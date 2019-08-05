This Morning: MSU conference focuses on sexual assault investigations

The Michigan State University Police Department will host a two day conference starting today with the goal of better understanding sexual assault investigations.

The conference is open to professionals who work with sexual assault survivors.

Police say they want to share what they’ve learned and are still learning from the Larry Nassar scandal with others.

Those in attendance today will include prosecutors, attorneys, those in the medical field, and even police officers and university officials from other states and college campuses.

They’ll hear from several speakers to gain a better understanding of how to provide support for survivors of sexual assault.

Police say these cases aren’t easy and can be confusing for all parties.

“The survivor is constant thing in this process that’s also dealing with many different disciplines. By bringing everyone together, this gives us an opportunity to speak the same language, use the same terms, as well as support each other through this process,” says MSU Police Captain, Doug Monette.

The two-day event will feature talks with survivors, psychology professors, counselors, attorneys, and even an investigative reporter.

Police say they hope these people can share resources and insight into how each party plays a role.

Most importantly, Monette says how to better support survivors when they feel the time is right to come forward.