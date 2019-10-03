This Morning: MSU President to meet with sexual assault survivors

Michigan State University’s leader will meet Thursday night with sexual assault survivors of Larry Nassar.

This is the first of a series of meetings that will take place through October.

President Samuel Stanley will get the chance to have an open conversation with survivors.

The meetings will be closed to the media so survivors feel more comfortable taking part.

MSU officials say the President will listen to concerns and take input about needed improvements at MSU.

In previous statements, Stanley has said listening to survivors is a top priority for him and that he has a lot to learn.

But is this enough?

The group Reclaim MSU wrote on Twitter back in May they weren’t happy when the Board of Trustees picked Stanley as President without asking the MSU community first, requesting he meet with survivors immediately.

Since taking over, Stanley has appointed an oversight committee to make sure the University is following guidelines.

“It’s very important that we get this right. It’s very important that everybody in the University knows that we’re going to be monitoring, we’re going to be looking at units, we’re going to be seeing who’s complying, not complying with what we need to do and we’ll be taking actions accordingly,” said Stanley in September.

Tonight’s meeting is the first of 3 with survivors that will take place.

The new dates are:

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. in the New Admissions Room, MSU Union, for the MSU community of sexual assault survivors, including students, faculty and staff.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library for survivors who wish to discuss the Nassar case.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Zoom is an online, web-based meeting for survivors who may not feel comfortable attending a meeting in person. Participants can join the Zoom meeting at: https://msu.zoom.us/j/194029186. The meeting ID: 194 029 186. Or dial in at (646) 876-9923 or (669) 900-6833 using the same ID.

Family and friends of survivors are invited as well.