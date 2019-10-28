This Morning: Multi-vehicle crash near I-496

A ramp is back open in Lansing this morning after emergency crews responded to a serious traffic crash near I-496 involving multiple vehicles.

It happened just after 2AM on W. Main St. which is the connecting ramp between St. Joseph and Malcolm X streets.

It’s unclear the cause of the crash or how many people were hurt but our crews say at least 3 vehicles were involved.

Our crews also say they saw a young boy being carried away by paramedics.

The ramp was shut down for about 3 hours.

We’ll be sure to update you when we learn more.