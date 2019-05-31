This Morning: No Tobacco Day focuses on dangers to lung health

LANSING, MI (WLNS) - It's "World No Tobacco Day" and this year's focus is on tobacco and lung health.

The campaign serves as a call to action, advocating for more policies to reduce tobacco use and fight for tobacco control.

This year, the "World Health Organization" is really focusing on the damage tobacco does to your lungs.

For example, it can cause lung cancer or chronic respiratory disease.

In fact, research shows tobacco smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, 69 of which are known to cause cancer.

Though we may not be able to see it, it can linger in the air for up to 5 hours, putting those who smoke and even non-smokers at risk.

So what are advocates calling for?

Well in Jackson County, they want change.

"One thing that we really do advocate for is raising the age of the ability of somebody to buy tobacco to 21. 88 percent of people who smoke after the age of 21 started before they were 18," says Sarah Allison, Health Director for Jackson Tobacco Reduction Coalition.

In Jackson County, Allison says 45% of high school students and 40% of middle schoolers report being around second-hand smoke.

Studies show children exposed are more at risk to get ear infections, get sick, or have asthma.

According to the American Lung Association, most people who smoke know it's bad for them.

But they also know quitting isn't easy.

Why the organization suggests talking to your doctor.

Understand what to expect if you choose to quit and get help.

Whether that be from a friend or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Click here for top tips to help quit smoking