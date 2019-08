If you’re a fan of classic cars, the Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour will cruise through mid-Michigan this week.

The 5-day tour stars in Coldwater and heads north to Cheboygan along historic U.S. 27.

This is the 13th anniversary of the tour.

Organizers say it’s a way to re-live the days of summer vacation trips up north with family.

The group will stop in downtown DeWitt from 6 to 9 o’clock on Wednesday.

Watch the videos to learn more about how you can get involved.