This Morning: Online learning growing in Michigan

While most decorate their classrooms, teachers at Michigan Connections Academy decorate their cubicles.

“We have a range of teachers from first year out of school to people who have taught for over 20 years,” says Bryan Klochack, Superintendent of Michigan Connections Academy.

Klochack says students log on and learn lessons from teachers based in Okemos.

“We call every single family and speak to every student,” says Klochack.

Students are required to do 31 hours of course work a week, taking responsibility for their education while working to complete lessons at a pace that works for them.

“If there’s an issue with anything, we’re right there,” says John Woodworth, 1st grade teachers at Michigan Connections Academy.

“They’re logging in themselves after a few weeks. They’re getting into my live lesson room, they’re raising their hands,” says Woodworth.

The U.S. Department of Education called online learning one of the fastest growing trends in educational uses of technology in 2010.

Klochack says, more than 1,000 students have enrolled in his district in Michigan over the past 10 years.

However a big concern for some, dependency on technology, increased plagiarism, and lack of social interaction.

“We get that often and so what we’re able to do is we have field trips throughout the course of the year. and that’s a great opportunity for the kids to meet their teachers but also meet with the other kids in their class,” says Klochack.

While online schooling isn’t a fit for every family, these teachers say it’s an alternative option.

Other responses from parents about online learning, they choose it for safe learning, health concerns, more involvement, and bullying.