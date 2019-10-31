This Morning: Preparing for trick-or-treaters with special needs

It’s Halloween a night for costumes and candy and while most children love the holiday, it’s important to include all kids even those with special needs.

“He took a while to even go up stairs. So there were times when there were houses with a lot of stairs or even a very long drive way, so we might just skip those houses because it was a lot of work,” laughs Lizette Vasquez.

Vasquez’s son, Lucas is 8-year old and was born with down syndrome.

This Halloween, he’s dressing up as Woody from Toy Story.

His mom says for those who plan to pass out candy during trick-or-treating, she asks for patience if you notice children not dressed up fully in costumes or if they’re non-verbal and can’t say “trick-or-treat” or “thank you.”

Some other things to keep in mind, try handing out non-food items like pencils or toys.

Be sure to light your driveway or porch.

Sit near the sidewalk so children like Lucas or those in wheelchairs don’t have to skip your house.

Keep pets away, to avoid loud noises like a dog barking for children with sensory sensitivities.

Tone down the amount of popping out of bushes or flashing lights until later in the night.

Lastly, be kind and offer help.

If you know of any children in your neighborhood with special needs, try reaching out to the parent to find out what kind of snacks or treats they enjoy.