This Morning: Public meeting addresses chemical leaked into air in Howell

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and the Livingston County Health Department have scheduled a public meeting Thursday to discuss an investigation into trichloroethylene (TCE) vapor intrusion and outdoor air emissions in Howell.

The meeting is from 7-9 p.m. at Parker Middle School, 400 Wright Road, Howell.

Use the entrance off County Road D19.

Testing has found elevated levels of TCE in the indoor air near the Diamond Chrome Plating facility at 604 S. Michigan Ave in Howell.

EGLE is investigating the potential sources of the contamination and the extent to which the company is responsible.

EGLE continues to collect and evaluate air data and is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to collect more samples in the affected area. Recent air monitoring results have indicated TCE in the outdoor air at levels that are determined to have created a public health hazard.

Upon consultation with MDHHS and EGLE, the Livingston County Health Department issued an order for Diamond Chrome Plating to immediately stop the release of TCE and the company has complied with this order.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Livingston County Health Department are evaluating the health risks of TCE for residents close to the Diamond Chrome Plating plant,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We continue to work with EGLE and the Livingston County Health Department on this matter. Protecting public health is our top priority.”

Exposure to elevated levels of TCE may have health effects such as defects in developing fetuses, compromised immune systems, and an increased risk of developing kidney cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to MDHHS.

For health-related questions, call MDHHS at 800-648-6942.

For environment-related questions, call EGLE at 800-662-9278.

