This Morning: Recognizing seizures during Epilepsy Awareness month

1 in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime, that’s according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

It’s a chronic condition of the brain affecting people all over the world.

The Foundation lists seizures as physical reactions to electrical discharges in brain cells.

Doctors say while most people think of seizures as full body convulsions, they can also come in other forms.

For example, a brief muscle jerk, or unconscious behavior like picking at clothing or even a lapse of attention, almost like daydreaming for periods of time.

“They will come to the clinic and say they have lapses of time, like one time it’s 4 pm the second it’s 4:30. I was in the bedroom and all of the sudden I’m in the kitchen I don’t know what happened,” says Sparrow’s Chief of Epilepsy, Mounzer Kassab.

If you see someone having a seizure in public, stay with the person and start timing the seizure.

Move the person away from harmful objects.

If the person is on the ground, move them on their side if they’re not awake.

Don’t put anything in their mouth and call 911 if the seizure repeats or lasts longer than 5 minutes.

