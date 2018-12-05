This Morning: Recreational marijuana will be legal in Michigan Thursday, what does this mean?

LANSING, MI (WLNS) - In less than 24 hours, the use of recreational marijuana will be legal for adults over the age of 21.

Making Michigan the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational pot.

So what does this mean?

We turned to Josh Hovey, the Spokesperson for Michigan's Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, for answers.

"You'll be able to possess it. you can use it in your own home without fear of arrest. But sales between individuals is illegal under this initiative," says Hovey.

Hovey says the state is still working out how to license recreational marijuana sales.

Which means you won't be able to buy pot recreationally until sometime in 2020.

So how do you get it if you can't buy it?

"The only way you're going to be able to legally obtain marijuana is through someone willingly giving it to you," says Hovey.

Hovey says legally you can gift up to 2.5 ounces.. we'll see how that goes over this holiday season.

But what about those selling illegally?

"Do you think that this will increase sales on the black market?"

"No I really don't think black market sales are going to increase because the people who are already using marijuana are already breaking the law. I don't think there's a huge market of untapped consumers who aren't already using marijuana today," says Hovey.

Even after the licensing process is set up, municipalities may choose not to allow sales within their boarders.

The city of Jackson is one already addressing this issue.

In the meantime, Hovey hopes people will remember the goal of the proposal come Thursday morning.

"The goal of this initiative was to eliminate low level marijuana possession arrests. So it's important that people know the law, they're following it, and not going against the goals of this law which is to help redirect law enforcement resources to more important needs," says Hovey.

There are several rules surrounding recreational marijuana including where you can use it.

Adults 21 and up will be able to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and up to 12 plants can be grown in each home.

It can only be smoked on private property.

Landlords can set rules on growing and smoking.

Driving under the influence will be illegal.

If you're caught giving marijuana to someone under the age of 21 you could be fined $100.