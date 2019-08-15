This Morning: Reminders for driving near construction zones as back to school starts

We’re halfway through construction season and there are many projects taking place in the mid-Michigan area.

As you navigate your way around the orange barrels, road workers hope you’ll keep their safety in mind.

According to the MiDrive website, there are several projects happening around the state, many in mid-Michigan.

Because of that, workers want to remind drivers to slow down.

The easiest thing to remember when entering a construction zone is to watch for signs that say “work zone begins” and “end road work.”

Then, police say if you see workers and a sign that says “where workers present 45,” drivers must slow down to 45 miles per hour if workers are within close proximity or a few car lengths away.

If you don’t see anyone outside, you can continue at 60 miles an hour until you get out of the construction zone.

Workers also lay temporary rumble strips ahead of the job as a warning for drivers.

“you hit your rumble strips, you look up from whatever, your texting, your doing, your coffee, stuff you’re not supposed to be doing anyway. we have all these different sequences to try to inform the driver. I know you drive through every day, you get used to stuff but hopefully the rumble strips remind everybody to continue to look at those signs,” says MDOT Construction Engineer, Cole Shafer.

According to state officials, the highest number of work zone crashes occur when lanes are closed.

Most of these happen from drivers not paying attention or driving too fast.

“A lot of times it’s easy to start paying attention to what’s going on on the side of the roads, all the new changes going on. But we’ve still got to be vigilant and be aware of what’s going on in front of us,” says Trooper Travis Fletcher, Michigan State Police Jackson Post.

State officials say when driving near work zones most people die during the months of May to September.