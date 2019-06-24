This Morning: Residents to address Twp. officials regarding power plant

An energy company is eyeing Rives Township for the location of a new power plant and some residents aren’t happy about it.

Tonight, during a township meeting, residents are hoping for answers.

The company “Novi Energy” proposed a plan to bring a natural gas power plant to Rives Township last year.

It would be located on about 200 acres of land between Churchill and Baseline roads said to provide affordable, safe, and clean power options to Michigan communities.

However, some neighbors near the proposed site don’t agree.

Saying the plant would destroy farm land, pose a health risk, lower property values, and damage roads due to tanker traffic.

In an information sheet, Novi Energy claims Michigan’s electric system needs new power plants to replace supply from coal and nuclear plants.



It would also bring new jobs, work with neighbors to minimize their view of the plant and provide scholarships and summer internships for high school and college seniors.

Township officials say, this is all just talk and that no official paperwork has been filed.

But homeowners in the area are asking the township to take steps to make it harder and less desirable for Novi Energy to develop on the land.

For example, adding clean air ordinances and stricter zoning regulations.

6-News did reach out to Novi Energy but did not hear back.

However, in previous statements made to our media partners at M-Live, the company says it believes a lack of information about the plant has caused the concerns.

Tonight residents will be at the township’s planning commission meeting wearing red, hoping to make their voices heard once again.