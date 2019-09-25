This Morning: Roma Bakery closing after 50 years today

A Lansing staple is closing it’s doors for good today.

Roma Bakery has been in Lansing for 50 years serving customers with a kind smile and sweet food.

Today owners will close it’s doors for good, 5 days earlier than originally scheduled.

Roma Bakery started as an Italian Grocery Store in 1969.

Through the years, it’s expanded to offer Lansing residents authentic bakery, deli, and baked goods.

The owners say the decision to close has been a long time coming and managing the store is a lot of hard work.

Eventually, a buyer did emerge, but only for the building.

While the couple is retiring, Mena is not completely ruling out another venture.

“Maybe another year or two…maybe a little Roma place,” she said. “Maybe just another place somewhere.”

Mena says she has a message for her customers before they close.

“Please come see us,” she said. “I’ll miss you.”