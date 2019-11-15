This Morning: Safety Day Giveaway in Jackson & Lansing today

6 News is Here For You with our annual Safety Day Giveaway today.

Our crews are in Jackson from 9-11AM today at the MLK Center to hand out 500 smoke detectors and other safety related items to help better protect your family.

Later today we will also be holding a second event in Lansing at the Gier Community Center from 2-4PM to do the same thing.

Along with handing out smoke detectors, we’ll be collecting unwanted drugs with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

We hope you’ll stop by and meet us there!