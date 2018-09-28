This Morning: School Bus Safety: Flashing lights and what they mean

LANSING, MI (WLNS) - Thousands of students ride the bus to school each day.

Bus drivers are asking for your help to keep them safe.

They say it's important for drivers on the road to know which lights mean what when approaching a school bus.

The yellow flashing lights near the bottom and along the sides of the bus are called hazard lights.

Those mean that you don't have to stop, but you do need to slow down as you go around the bus.

It also doesn't mean you don't have to pay attention.

It usually means there's a student in a wheelchair being picked up or there's an issue on the bus where the driver needed to pull over.

But these aren't to be confused with caution lights. The yellow lights on the top of the bus mean that it's about to stop.. so you should be too.

The red lights of course mean the bus door is open so drivers need to stop because kids are getting on and off the bus.

Aside from that, bus drivers say kids should be at the bus stop at least 5 minutes before the bus arrives.

Parents should also make sure kids aren't running up to the bus before it comes to a complete stop.

Kids should also stand at least 10 feet back from the bus at all times.

"What we've found in the past is that parents see the bus coming and they tell their kids go go get on the bus and we have kids running across the road in front of the bus and we haven't even stopped yet," says Marcella Ozanich, Regional Trainer for Dean Transportation.