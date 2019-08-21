This Morning: Sheriff urges safety while driving near school buses

As many students return to class this week and next, Ingham County Sheriffs officials want to make sure drivers are following the law when driving near school buses.

This morning, deputies are out in both marked and unmarked cars to catch violators and hand out citations to those not following the law.

Sheriffs officials say they find parents with school aged kids are the biggest violators.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth asks that you respect your local crossing guards and slow down, put your phone down, and drive like your loved one is getting on and off the bus.