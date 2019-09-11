This Morning: Spirit of America blood drive honors those lost on 9/11

The Spirit of America Blood Drive will return to Michigan International Speedway and it promises to be just as memorable as past events. What began in 2002 as a tribute to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11 has evolved into so much more. This event isn’t just a blood drive – it’s a unique opportunity for the community to honor and remember all those affected by 9/11.

Since its inception in 2002, the Spirit of America Blood Drive has collected more than 10,709 blood products, potentially helping to save more than 32,127 lives.

Those who attempt to donate blood will have the opportunity to ride the MIS tram around the track to the “Home of the Brave” exhibit. The exhibit is a 4,000-square-foot multi-media exhibit featuring videos, presidential letters, magazines, newspapers and more. Donors will be treated to lunch in the Champions Club overlooking the track and will receive a Spirit of America gift bag, a commemorative pin and t-shirt.

At the end of the tour, donors will get an up-close view of nearly 3,000 American flags proudly displayed at Unity Field to honor the victims of 9/11. Each flag represents a victim of the attacks, and are placed by community volunteers and the Columbia Central High School Honor Society.

To participate in this extraordinary event and behind the scenes MIS experience, individuals must have an appointment to donate blood. The blood drive runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Wednesday, September 11. Appointments can be made by calling 1-866-642-5663 or at versiti.org/michigan.

To donate blood, individuals must be 17 years old (16 with parent/guardian consent), weigh at least 112 pounds and pass a health screening. Also, donors should not donate whole blood within 56 days of the event. Blood donors should bring photo ID.

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Where: Michigan International Speedway

Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Event: Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan

Click here to register to donate