LANSING, MI (WLNS) - Officials with Michigan State Police are offering a program where students in Jackson County get the chance to learn first-hand from local law enforcement agencies.

The goal is to pair them up with troopers to learn leadership and mentor skills all while developing personal character.

MSP is looking for 20 girls and 20 boys between the ages of 14 and 15 years old.

Those who apply could get picked to be part of a 5-day program offering a crash course in physical activity, water safety, alcohol and drug awareness, first aid, public speaking, and a lot more.

Students will get the chance to visit the state's capitol building and participate in team building exercises.

The program's called the "Michigan Youth Leadership Academy" designed to develop life skills and build relationships with officers.

Students must live in Jackson County.

Spots are still open but the deadline to sign up is end of business on Monday, June 3rd.

Those interested should contact Trooper Travis Fletcher at (517) 930-1829 or email him at FletcherT@michigan.gov. for more details.

Click here for more information on the program