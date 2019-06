Get ready for a trip back in time. The Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso is offering rides on a historic train from 1931 this weekend.

It’s part of the Institute’s “Summer of Steam” events.

This Saturday, visitors can enjoy storytelling, a petting zoo, and a one-hour ride on a historic caboose or coach through the Shiawassee countryside.

The event is free to attend from 10 to 4pm.

Trains will depart at 11AM, 1PM, and 3PM costing $10-$15 dollars a person.

