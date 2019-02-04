This Morning: "Super Sick Monday" expected to sideline millions of Americans today
LANSING, MI (WLNS) - Super Bowl LIII is over, but "super sick Monday" is just now beginning.
The Monday after the Super Bowl has been notoriously known as the day when people don't show up to work and this year, the stats show more people may not show up than ever before.
According to a report done by the Workforce Institute at Kronos, 17.2 million Americans say they might not go into work today.
Another nearly 22 million say they'll go in late, leave early, or work from home.
If you do show up though, be prepared for some game time talk.
Research from the Office Team shows some of the most distracting employee behaviors today include too much time chatting about the game, showing up tired, being a poor sport, or over-doing it with team decorations.
