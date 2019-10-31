This Morning: Teal Pumpkins raise awareness of candy allergies

You may notice some unique colored pumpkins on porches during trick-or-treating tonight and it’s not just for decoration.

It’s called the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The goal of this project is to make sure kids with food allergies aren’t left out this Halloween.

Those who participate set a teal pumpkin outside signaling that inside there is candy candy for kids with allergies like smarties or dum dums, or even little toys like glow sticks or temporary tattoos.

Once you’ve done that you can sign up your home to the “Teal Pumpkin Project” map, allowing you to connect with other homes in the area participating.

If you don’t have time to paint a pumpkin teal, you can print out a free sign to post to your door instead.