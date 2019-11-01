This Morning: Trade in candy for cash and a good cause at local dentist

If you’re waking up this morning with lots of leftover candy, a local dentist office wants to take it off your hands.

They’re offering $1 for every pound of candy brought in and it all goes to a good cause.

Derksen Dentistry in Lansing is participating in a nationwide initiative called Halloween Candy Buy-Back.

Last year, Derksen Dentistry collected between 75-100 lbs of candy during the event and this year, they’re hoping to beat that.

Kids can bring in their leftover sweet treats and get cash.

$1 for every pound, however there is a $5 cap.

That candy will then be given to troops overseas through Operation Gratitude.

Not only teaching kids how to give back, but also lowering the chance for cavities.

“We’re never going to tell you you can’t have candy. Enjoy it! Enjoy it in a relatively short period of time. Don’t keep it around the house because if you do, the more often you chew it, the more often you eat it, the more damage it’s going to cause to your teeth. So this is kind of a promotion. We kind of practice what we preach. We want the kids to enjoy it, but also be able to get rid of it so they don’t have it around for long periods of time,” says Owner/Doctor Daniel Derksen.

The event will take place November 4th 2pm – November 5th 5pm.