This Morning: Volunteers needed to help clean up Red Cedar River near Michigan State University

Michigan State University’s Infrastructure and Planning Facilities is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Red Cedar River this Saturday.

“I mean it’s on our fight song, it’s the first words of our fight song,” says Jerry Wahl, Campus Arborist at MSU.

He says storm drains from campus parking lots flow into the Red Cedar and during large events, trash finds it’s way into the flowing current.

“There’s the occasional bike, maybe a barricade that gets thrown in the river, construction barrels,” says Wahl.

But that’s not all, according to reports gallons of trash have been collected along the banks of the Red Cedar after big events in the past.

“Pollution in rivers is a huge concern, especially after the spring melts. Trash finds it’s way in.. especially in urban areas,” says Makhayla LaButte, Habitat Volunteer Coordinator for the Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

This causes concern she says for both wildlife and humans.

Why with the help of a grant from the DEQ, the MSU Infrastructure and Planning Facilities is partnering with MUCC to host it’s first Red Cedar Clean Up asking for the public’s help to share the Spartan pride.

“A lot of people might take it for granted, but everything that you throw in the river, it ends up somewhere. You’ve got to keep it cleaned up. We’ve got to take care of it,” says Wahl.

The group is looking for volunteers to help with the clean up.

If you’d like to participate, they’ll be meeting near the Sparty Statue on campus Saturday 7/13 at 9AM.

To register, head to the event’s website by clicking here.