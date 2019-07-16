This Morning: Ways to beat the heat

As the temperatures rise this week, it’s important to keep a few things in mind when spending time outdoors.

When you’re dehydrated, doctors say your body looses more fluid than it’s taking in. Meaning it has a harder time functioning which can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

So making sure you’re drinking enough water can help you stay healthy and cool.

Health officials say you should drink 8-10 glasses of water a day and increase that when it’s hot outside.

Other ways to beat the heat include:

Wearing loose-fitting or light colored clothing

Reapplying sunscreen every 2 hours

Getting to a cooling center or somewhere with air conditioning

Breaking out an old fan

Avoid using the oven

Limit exercise in the heat

“Some people sometimes experience a headache, or dizziness, nausea, fatigue, sweating, maybe increased heart rate,” says Nurse Practitioner at Sparrow Fast Care, DeAnna Wennberg, when asked about signs of heat exhaustion.

She says when you start to notice these symptoms take a break or go inside.

Contact your doctor if your signs or symptoms worsen or if they don’t improve within one hour.

This is extra important for younger children and older adults.