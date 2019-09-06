This Morning: “What Floats Your Boat” cardboard boat race sets sail in Jackson

Today 17 boats will set sail in a race in the Cascades Urban Fisheries Pond.

It’s all part of the “What Floats Your Boat” cardboard boat race.

The fun kicks off at 4PM and runs until 5:30PM. The public is welcome to attend.

The theme for this year’s boats revolve around food.

Each boat must be built entirely of cardboard, duct tape, and polyurethane.

The only exceptions are the paddles and decorations.

Proceeds from the event go toward the United Way of Jackson County to help those living in the Jackson community.

The event will be held at 1401 S. Brown Street in Jackson.