This Morning: World’s largest Oldsmobile car show this weekend

The Oldsmobiles are coming home.

They’re rolling into Lansing for the world’s largest Oldsmobile car show and swap meet this weekend.

The fun kicks off on Friday night with a “Cruise into Dimondale” from 6-8PM.’

There will be lots of eating, toe tapping, and car gazing.

Then on Saturday more than 500 Oldsmobiles will be on display at the Auto Owners Insurance complex in Lansing.

The car show and swap meet will take place from 9-3PM.

Watch the videos above with 6 News Reporter, Veronica Gabriel and an event organizer for more information.