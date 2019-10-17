This Morning: Zombies to invade the Capital City this weekend

“How-To-Halloween” returns to the Lansing Center this weekend encouraging people of all ages to take part in the holiday.

The event aims to get people excited and celebrate the “Do-It-Yourself” spirit of Halloween with costumes and decorations.

There are plenty of activities for kids, even Lansing’s batman will make an appearance.

In collaboration with the event, there will be a killer car show on Saturday and the Lansing Zombie Walk will take place on Sunday.

Both of those events are free but participants of the Zombie Walk are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation in support of the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Tickets to How To Halloween are $9 day of at the door.