This Morning: It's A Breast Thing! event set for Tuesday night

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - A local event celebrating breast cancer survivors also features some really fancy underwear!

It's called "It's A Breast Thing" and this is the 11th year for the event.

Event organizer Barb McKessy stopped by 6 News This Morning to talk with Bonney Bowman about this popular event.

McKessy said there will be 35 bras, all creatively decorated, on display.

The theme of this years decorating is "Celebrate USA" and businesses, individuals and teams of people joined in to create the works of art.

During the event people can make bids on the bras with all the money raised being used to support local breast cancer survivors with expenses.

The event will be held Tuesday night at Eagle Eye Golf Club from 5p.m. until 8p.m. and admission is $20 at the door.

Watch the video above for more information/