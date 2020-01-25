This Morning’s Top Stories

Coronavirus outbreak:

Health officials have confirmed a second case of the deadly coronavirus in the United States. Patients are being tested right here in Michigan. State officials are investigating three possible cases.

Governor Whitmer takes the national spotlight:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was chose n to deliver the democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Whitmer is a forward-looking leader–who is focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders.

Gerdau announces layoffs:

Steel company Gerdau announced yesterday that 140 employees are going to be laid off in mid-April at their Jackson location. Melting and rolling operations will stop at the plant, but finishing duties will still continue. The company said this decision was necessary to rationalize “company costs.”