LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Krumkake. This bouncy puppy arrived at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter after their owner said they couldn’t find them homes yet.

At 4 months old, ICACS said Krumkake and his siblings are “under socialized” and will need some guidance and training. “They love people, but are scared of other dogs,” said Krumkake’s friends at ICACS.

4-month-old Krumkake and his siblings are afraid of dogs, but love people. (ICACS)

Krumkake is 4 months old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee has been sponsored by Empire Motors of Lansing, so it’s free to adopt this puppy.

To find out more about Krumkake, go here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

ICACS is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.

The shelter is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter Event until Saturday, Dec. 16. Right now, all dog adoption fees are $25, and all cat adoption fees are $10.