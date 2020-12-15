‘This really happened’: Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio restaurant is sharing how one customer made a difference for more than two dozen employees.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Toledo shared a photo of a receipt on Facebook for a weekend to-go order.

The customer, identified as “Billy,” left a $5,600 tip on an order that was rung up for a penny.

“What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees,” Chef Moussa Salloukh said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, Billy wanted the tip to be split among the restaurant’s 28 staff members.

Salloukh said December is usually when the restaurant’s employees work extra and “guests tip generously,” but the pandemic has curtailed that this year.

“December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering,” he said. “With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated.”

Each employee will receive $200.

“Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people,” Salloukh encouraged in the post.