LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Riff is a goofy, young bulldog/border collie mix who arrived at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter after his owned died. He’d make a fun and loving companion for a lucky new owner.

Despite being an easygoing, happy guy who’s lived with other dogs before, Riff has had a rough go of it recently. “Shortly after he was transferred, we discovered that he has two blown ACLs,” his friends at ICACS said.

Riff is an easygoing, happy border collie/bulldog who needs two ACL surgeries. (Photo/ICACS)

The shelter is willing to give Riff the surgeries he needs to heal his ACLs, but he’ll need to be adopted first. That way, he’ll have a loving home where he can recover.

Riff is 3 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Empire Motors of Lansing has sponsored his adoption fee, so you can take this sweet boy home with you for free.

To find out more about Riff, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.