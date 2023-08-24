MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Dump Truck, a sweet bulldog mix. He is 2 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

He is eager to please and quick to apologize and will need a family who uses positive methods to build up his confidence.

Dump Truck came to the shelter because he was showing signs of resource guarding with the toddler in the home. He hasn’t shown signs of that in the shelter, but to be safe, he should be placed with a family with teens or older, dog savvy kids.

Dump Truck wants nothing more than to snuggle up next to someone on the couch. He’s a great little dog who just needs the right family!

His adoption fee has been sponsored by Empire Motors of Lansing, which means there is no fee to adopt him.

You may inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason, MI.