MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Frida Kahlo! This beautiful tabby cat is two years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Frida was left at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with her babies when her owner moved away. She has been in foster care raising them, but they are now old enough to find homes of their own.

The shelter is currently participating in the Empty the Shelters event, which means that all cats, including Frida, are $10 each. This event runs until July 31!

You may inquire about Frida by visiting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website or calling 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.