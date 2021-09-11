Thorne’s five-touchdown day lifts MSU past Youngstown State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For a second straight week, Michigan State’s football team made a few jaws drop, and yet again, it all began on the first play from scrimmage. Except for this time, the Spartans decided to air it out rather than put it in the hands of their speedy junior running back Kenneth Walker III.

Payton Thorne connected with junior wide receiver Jayden Reed for a 75-yard touchdown to give MSU the early 7-0 lead.

No team is more explosive on the game's first play than 2021 @MSU_Football. @JaydenReed5 hauls in the long TD pass to make it two straight weeks. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7pWeE1onRl — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 11, 2021

It was just the beginning for the duo who would later make some history on their next connection. With 12:52 remaining in the second quarter Thorne hit Reed in stride and he hauled it in for an 85-yard touchdown. A career-long play for both players to extend MSU’s lead 21-0.

Junior running back Elijah Collins also experienced a first in a Spartan uniform. Not even two minutes later Thorne found Collins for a 20-yard touchdown and it was the first touchdown reception of his MSU career. It was quite a series for Collins as well. He had a hand in every play of the four-play drive with three carries for 32 yards and one catch for 20 yards resulting in the touchdown to give MSU a 28-0 lead.

Youngstown State would find the end zone with 4:10 to play before the half. Demeatric Crenshaw did the honors. A 6-yard rushing touchdown to get the Penguins on the board, but Walker III made sure to match it. Literally.

With 17 seconds on the clock before halftime Walker would not be denied, bulldozing his way past the goal line for the 6-yard touchdown and the Spartans would head into the locker room up 35-7 at the half.

💪 @Kenneth_Walker9 💪



The @MSU_Football RB just trucked his way into the end zone. pic.twitter.com/MVW2TVjgJt — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 11, 2021

Thorne’s fourth and final passing touchdown would come towards the end of the third quarter. A 16-yard toss to Jalen Nailor for a 42-14 MSU lead. Thorne was 15-21 for 280 yards. He also had one rushing touchdown to cap off a five-touchdown day to lift MSU to victory, 42-14. Additionally, MSU put up a total of 595 yards of total offense in the win.

Michigan State improves to 2-0. The Spartans travel to Miami next Saturday to take on the Hurricanes at 12 noon.