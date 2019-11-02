“Those babies were our world,”Candlelight vigil honors three boys who died in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Community members, friends and family came together for a candlelight vigil to remember the lives of three boys who died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

Three boys, 8-year-old Juan, 5-year-old Ramiro and 3-year-old Manolo Zavala, were killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

“I wish I could just wake up like a bad dream but I know it’s not, I already fell asleep and had a dream and I wake up and my boys are still not there,” said the father to the three boys, Juan Zavala.

The street was packed in front of what remains of the Zavala’s home.

The father described his boys as energetic, happy and kids that could light up a room. A light that will never fade.

“It really really hurts, and who knows whenever I’ll get over this, may not, maybe will uplift one time but there’s not a day that’s going to go by that I won’t be thinking about them, not any second,” said Juan Zavala.

“I watched those boys grow up, to who they were today, so words can’t even explain how I feel,” said an aunt to the three boys, Britney Clark.

From crowd funding campaigns, to events, to gifts and even just reaching out, the family says they’re thankful.

“We are so grateful for this community, we didn’t realize how much love and support we have from everyone here and we’re so grateful,” said Clark.

“All of these people came here to support baby Juan, Miro and Nono, they support those three boys and we all miss them, we all do,” said a cousin to the boys, Isabella Pena.