Thousands across Michigan without power due to weather conditions

WLNS – Thousands are without power this morning due to weather conditions.

According to Consumers Energy, as of 3:00am, roughly 60,000 customers remain without power due to severe weather.

On its outage map, the company says that the weather resulted in 2,600 downed wires across Michigan since Friday night but crews have restored power to over 160,000 so far and are working to restore to the rest of our customers by the end of the day Tuesday.

For more information on the outage, visit the Consumer’s Energy Outage Center.