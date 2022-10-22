LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands filled the Capitol lawn today for the 24th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and officials say nearly 530 men will dies from breast cancer this year.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, hosted by the American Cancer Society, helps raise money for the organization.

“We have a goal of raising $85,000. We do that throughout the year. The last I looked, we were halfway to our goal, which is usually what we want to be at right now, so we’re excited,” said Katie Jones, Senior Development Manager of the American Cancer Society.

Many who attended the event have been directly impacted by breast cancer. For some, they lost a loved one.

“My mom passed away back in ’97, so it was almost 25 years ago,” Daniel Thomas, who attended the walk, said.

Thomas said he takes pride knowing that events like the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will help other women like his mother.

“It’s sad, and I miss her, but just the advancements they’ve made in medicine because of stuff like this – it feels good,” Thomas said.

The walk had men and women wearing sashes that read, “Survivor.” One of these attendees came down from the Upper Peninsula to share her story.

“I’m six years out from a double mastectomy. I had hormone positive driven breast cancer. It was found in a breast reduction on my first visit to the doctor’s, two weeks post operation,” said Katie Fink, breast cancer survivor and co-founder of Flat Closure Now.

Fink is using her battle with cancer as motivation to start her own nonprofit to educate and empower women who are battling breast cancer.

“Our organization wants to support all women facing mastectomy and reconstructive options,” Fink said.