Thousands gather at the Capitol for the “Let Them Play” rally

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- The current COVID-19 pause from the Michigan State Health Department has kept winter contact sports from being able to play.

“I don’t think they realize what this has done the all mental health and everything,” said DeWitt High School student, Emily.

The pause that lasts through February 21st is frustrating specifically for sports like basketball, hockey, wrestling, and competitive cheer.

“There’s a lot of people that really need this season there’s a lot of stuff going on right now,” said student-athlete, Jacob Manna, while explaining how important it is for his team to gather.

Last Thursday students, parents, and coaches gave their testimonies at the Michigan House and Senate Hearing. This led to a unanimous vote, urging Governor Whitmer to resume play immediately.

Jayme McElvany, Organizer of “Let Them Play” Michigan began this journey last August when high school football was put on pause. And in the last 4 days, her Facebook group has grown by 15-thousand people, and all plan to fight until the end.



“We have a lawsuit ready we are submitting it on Monday, but I would prefer her to let them play before, that I don’t wanna go that route,” said McElvany.

While February 21st is less than a month away, many are looking to the governor for immediate action.