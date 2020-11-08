Thousands head to Capitol for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Thousands of people gathered at the Capitol today for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Many people today told 6 News that they believe the election results are not true and that the president should be re-elected.

“I believe that the election was rigged and fraud,” said Kenneth Mroz, who attended the protest. “There is no way that anybody else but President Donald Trump won by a landslide,” said another attendee, Genevieve Peters.

“I came from Ohio because I truly believe that Trump has won the second term, they’re cheating, the votes are not in, there’s too many precincts reporting, too many discrepancies,” said Jen, who also came to the protest. “We believe the vote was cheated and so we want a re-count or re-cast,” said Tina Mroz.

Many came to also back the president after this roller coaster of a week.

“We will fight for the man that is fighting for us every single day, Donald J trump and he will be in the office for four more years,” said Peters.

“I want to show my loyalty to Donald Trump and let him know that he has a lot of supporters in this country,” said Alex Jones, another supporter at the rally.

6 News spoke with many others said they would even be in favor of another election.

“I’m even open, all cards are on the table, if they say we are re-voting, I might as well re-vote,” said JoAn Mende, who also came to the protest.

And added that they just want a fair and transparent election.

“We live in a free country with fair elections and if we allow this to happen now at this time, it will never, our children, our children’s children will never trust an American election again,” said Peters.

From singing and chanting, many people today remained peaceful.

Not every moment was fill with peace and unity though. A brawl between protesters and counter-protesters happened outside the Capitol. Many counter-protesters were carrying Black Lives Matter flags. 6 News caught up with some of those counter-protesting who say they paid for the porta-potties that were on the sidewalk of West Allegan Street and they didn’t want anyone else using them. The fight started when counter-protesters blocked the porta-potties.

To watch footage of the raw brawl video, click here.

Protesters at the Capitol say they will keep coming back everyday in support of President Trump.