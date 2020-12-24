Thousands of Jeep owners hold parade for 4-year-old with cancer

WEST VIRGINIA (WLNS) – In the town Hedgesville, thousands of Jeep owners decided to gather to make the Christmas wish of a 4-year-old come true.

The event was for a young bot named Georgie. He’s been battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma at St. Jude Children’s Hospital since October 2019.

Georgie’s family was unable to be together for Christmas last year due to him seeking treatment, but this year he will be home for a few days before Christmas to celebrate the holidays with his family.

The 4-year-old’s favorite thing in the world is Jeeps. To make this year extra special, Georgie’s parents asked the community to help organize a “jeep parade”.

To their surprise, not just the local community wanted to help, but Jeep owners nationwide.

According to local reports, organizers for the event say they printed off 2,600 check-in numbers but ran out before the parade began.

Absolutely blown away by the turnout for #JeepsForGeorgie tonight. Over 4,000 Jeeps from WV, MD, VA, even NC, FL, TX showed up to support Georgie and his fight against cancer. My heart is so happy 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/Ug48YZ5IvB — amy (@itsamyyoo) December 24, 2020

A Gofundme has been set up for Georgie and his family, as of early morning, it has raised over $26,000 dollars.

According to Georgie’s aunt, his family was recently told the cancer is growing and he will have 2 more rounds of chemotherapy, and if this doesn’t help there would be nothing more they could do.

Georgie’s family asks for your prayers and is thankful for everyone who continues to show their support. If you’d like to donate to the Gofundme you can a link here.