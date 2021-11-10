‘Thousands of jobs’: Rep. Slotkin says Infrastructure bill will ‘transform’ Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – President Biden is celebrating the passing of the country’s largest infrastructure bill in decades.

Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin was back home in her district today doing the same thing. She met with local union workers about what this means for them.

“It is not a stretch to say that no one living has seen this kind of investment in infrastructure basically since the highway system was built,” Rep. Slotkin said.

Slotkin says the President’s massive infrastructure plan will transform Michigan. She laid out the details today with labor leaders and workers in Perry.

“It’s roughly double the amount of physical infrastructure dollars we bring into our state over the next five years,” Rep. Slotkin said.

Among the investments here in Michigan she says $7.3 billion will go for highway repairs, more than $500 million for bridge replacement, $1.3 billion to clean the water system and $100 million for broadband access across the state.

But Slotkin says most importantly, “It will create thousands of jobs and turbocharge our entire economy.”

Jobs that people like Daryl Galant have been working for decades.

“I actually had a student here other day, he’s working on bridges that I repaired 25 years ago so,” said Gallant, the Training Director for the Laborers’ International Union of North America. “It’s continuous update and maintenance and I’m really excited we will finally have the money to do it.”

While Rep. Slotkin and other democrats are celebrating the passage of this massive plan, their work isn’t done.

The President is also pushing his Build Back Better Plan.

But Rep. Slotkin says she will not fall along party lines and will only vote to pass if she believes in it.

“My priorities are childcare, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and then not adding to the debt that our children will have to absorb and not paying for this on the back of middle-class people,” Rep. Slotkin said. “I’m not going to be told how to vote, I’m going to read it for what it is and make my own call.”

Rep. Slotkin does think the Build Back Better Plan will eventually pass by the end of the year, but says it will likely see more changes before that happens.