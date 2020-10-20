Thousands of prisoners now eligible for $1,200 stimulus check

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 35,000 prisoners with the Michigan Department of Corrections are now eligible for $1,200 stimulus checks after a federal court ruled the government can’t withhold the funds from people simply because they’re in prison.

Information was sent to inmates and MDOC officials say they also posted the details in all facilities.

An estimated 150 million Americans received stimulus checks from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act earlier this year.

The Internal Revenue Service originally included checks for prisoners until the IRS reversed its stance in May and demanded the money back from those who already received it.

Almost all inmates are likely to meet the qualification limits since anybody making less than $75,000 per year – or $150,000 per year if filing jointly with a spouse – is eligible for the full payment.