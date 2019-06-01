Thousands run Michigan Mile race Video

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- - Kids have lined up on the red dirt at the home of the Lugnuts every year for more than 20 years for the Michigan Mile run.

They say the medals, face paint and balloons are a nice touch, but the real fun is in the race itself.

"I get to feel good about myself, I get to get good exercise," 10 year old Olivia Simmons said after the race. "I get to have a lot of fun, I get to run with [my dad]."

Like a lot of other proud parents, her dad Kelly Simmons says it's not really about the speed.

It's about keeping his family as healthy as possible.

"One of the issues in my family is that we have diabetes at a young age," he says. "So I'm the only one out of my siblings and my parents to not have that yet simply because I'm so active. And I'm trying to continue that on with my own children."

Sparrow's health and wellness director says that's exactly why they host things like the michigan mile.

"Our mission is to improve the health of the people in our community, and that looks and feels a lot of different ways," Leslie Batchelor said. "Sometimes that means getting direct care and sometimes it means a community event like this, doing something healthy with kids and with family."