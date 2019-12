WLNS TV-6 numbers for the 12th Annual Day of Giving are in.

And this year, the Greater Lansing Community helped donate a total of 36,482 meals to those in need this holiday season.

A total of 4,178 lbs of food were collected, and $6,000 were raised between on-site and on-line donations.

The donations will be given to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

WLNS TV-6 thanks you for your contributions to those in need.

Other Day of Giving Coverage here:

https://www.wlns.com/video/day-of-giving-donation/4157188/