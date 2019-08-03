Thousands walk in 2019 Jackson Relay for Life

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– You might be going to bed soon, but hundreds of people at Cascade Falls Park in Jackson are walking for hope to find a cure to cancer.

“We come out here and spend 24 hours walking around the track celebrating our survivors and our caregivers and having a blast doing it,” said Event Lead for the Jackson Relay for Life, Brett Herwat.



Organizers say the Jackson Relay for Life is usually on the top 25 list for biggest relays across the country.

Nan Whitmore is a skin cancer survivor who has been coming to the relay in Jackson for fifteen years and is also a member for the Jackson Relay for Life Event Leadership committee, but she’s now walking for someone else she knows.

“It makes it more meaningful since my spouse was just diagnosed with liver cancer,” said Whitmore.

Whitmore was one who helped the ribbon cutting during the open ceremony and was accompanied by others wearing her the same shirt which represented survivors.

“Seeing that huge mass of purple shirts, all waiting to start their lap it chokes you up,” said Whitmore.

Those survivors didn’t walk alone though.

“We have probably about over 500 survivors here total tonight we’ve probably got 2500 to 3000 people out here walking around,” said Herwart “from survivors, caregivers to their support system, and those who just hate cancer.”

That hatred for cancer is what will help these thousands of people motivated to keep raising money to help find a cure.

“We don’t sleep because cancer doesn’t sleep,” said Herwat.

The fundraising goal is $350,000 for the year and as of today, the total is approximately $240,000. Organizers said they are on the right track to get to that goal.