A tree fell on a power line on Aurelius Road in Ingham County on Thursday, July 20.

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Repair crews have been out Thursday, cleaning up the damage from the storm.

That includes downed tree limbs — and power lines — on Eifert Road in Holt.

Consumers Energy is reporting thousands of people without power in that area, as well as in Grand Ledge, Livingston County and Clinton County.

In Holt, Tyrone Williams described the scene when a tree came down into his swimming pool and hot tub.

“There was a loud boom and then there was a second loud boom, and then a hailstorm. And then the wind was really strong. The second loud boom was the tree falling down, taking out the swimming pool. And then the hot tub. It all happened really quick, too, within 10 minutes,” Williams said.

Cleanup crews have started working, but there’s still quite a bit to be done.