EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three new peregrine falcon chicks were hatched at Spartan Stadium.

Swooper, Egbert and Muhammed hatched on Sunday, shared the Twitter page for Michigan State University’s Fisheries and Wildlife Club.

Their parents made their home in the stadium’s nesting box installed by the Fisheries and Wildlife Club early last year.

Peregrine falcons were listed as a federally endangered species until 1999, but remain federally protected as part of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The species is currently considered endangered in Michigan.

The club has a live camera on the next box streaming on YouTube.