LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are heading toward the final stretch of our “remarkable women” nominations.

It’s a holiday tradition here at the station, and an opportunity to recognize the women of mid-Michigan who make a difference in their communities.

We got the chance to catch up with 2023’s remarkable woman, Taneesha Ash Shakoor.

She is the CEO and founder of Voices of Color, a domestic violence non-profit in the Lansing area.

Her continued work in mid-Michigan communities has propelled her to new heights and she says being recognized has changed her life.

“It’s just so nice to know that you are worthy,” Sahakoor said. “And that someone saw you someone heard you.”

Shakoor hopes that other women in Mid-Michigan will have a chance to share their stories.

“Women who have served tirelessly in their communities, who do what they do for passion not for money, not for titles, they do it because they saw a need in their community or they themselves were once in that place,” Shakoor said. “Those are the people that I think you should take the time to nominate because they matter, they need to know that they are seen and heard”

If you have someone in mind click on this link and tell us all about the remarkable woman in your life.

We’ll pick four women and profile them in March for Women’s History Month.

You have until November 30th to make your nomination.